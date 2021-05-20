Esports League of Legends DFS Playbook - May 21

Official Rules – NBA2KL Pick’Em (THE TIPOFF) No Purchase Necessary To Participate Or Win. Purchasing Will Not Increase Your Chances Of Winning. Eligibility: NBA 2K League Pick’Em (the “Promotion”) is open only to individuals who are legal residents (natural persons only) and physically located in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia, and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older (or of the legal age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older) at the time of entry (each, an “entrant”). Employees, officers, managers, directors, representatives and agents of NBA 2K League, LLC (“Sponsor”), the NBA 2K League and its teams, NBA Properties, Inc., NBA Media Ventures, LLC, Take‑Two Interactive Software, Inc., NBA Digital, the National Basketball Association (“NBA”) and its member teams, LLC, Tally Technology Group Inc., Turner Networks, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, related entities, officers, governors, owners, distributors, retailers, agents, and advertising/promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, “Released Parties”), and each such individual’s immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate in the Promotion or receive a prize. Void where prohibited by law. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws.