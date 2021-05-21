newsbreak-logo
Win a double in-season pass to see the acclaimed documentary My Name is Gulpilil

By Peter Gray
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to ABCG Film we have five double passes to give away to the upcoming release of the documentary My Name is Gulpilil, in Australian cinemas from May 27th, 2021. Looking back over a 50-year screen career that has unquestionably changed the face of Australian Cinema, David Gulpilil, now terminally ill, generously shares his own story with us. And for the first time, that story is told entirely in his own words. The only actor to appear in both of the two highest-grossing Australian films of all time, Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Australia (2008), he is known throughout the world for his unforgettable performances and enigmatic screen presence – from his breakthrough in Walkabout (1971) to films including Storm Boy (1976), Mad Dog Morgan (1976), The Last Wave (1977), The Tracker (2002), Rabbit Proof Fence (2002), The Proposition (2005) and his Cannes Best Actor award winning role in Rolf de Heer’s Charlie’s Country (2013).

