What would Star Wars Day in the year 2021 be without a little tidbit about The Mandalorian season 3 and the future of the franchise? The second season of the live-action Star Wars series concluded its run earlier this year on Disney+ in truly epic fashion. Whether or not that finale can even be topped remains to be seen. That said, executive producer Dave Filoni, one of the masterminds behind the show, has promised that the Force will be strong with the series when it returns.