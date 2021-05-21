‘Nancy Drew’ 2×16 Review: “The Purloined Keys”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWelcome back Nancy Drew fans! This week, we get to see Nancy square off with her wicked grandfather, and come to terms with who she really is, a Hudson or a Drew. Bess tries a new dating app, because we all know she can’t pine over the dead ghost possessing George’s body. Meanwhile, Ace, and Amanda team up to help Ryan and Nick take down Everett Hudson, which does not end well for anyone involved. There was a major plot twist that I didn’t see coming but absolutely LOVED and Nick is back to being his smug self, and always thinking his way is the right way. Settle down kids, and lets dive into Nancy Drew “The Purloined Keys.”

