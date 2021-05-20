Amazon will premiere new Borat footage May 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Ace actor Vidya Balan's highly-anticipated film 'Sherni' will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in June. The makers took to Twitter and made the announcement of the film's release in June. It read, "She is ready to leave a mark! Meet the SherniOnPrime in June."Along with the news, the makers shared a poster of the film featuring the 'Kismat Konnection' star. In the new poster, Balan is seen holding a satellite phone as she stands amid a dense jungle. The actor is seen on the radar of a gun in the intriguing poster. Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film 'Newton'. The movie stars Balan in the lead along with a powerful ensemble cast comprising of versatile artists such as Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.