Amazon will premiere new Borat footage May 25

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20 (UPI) — Amazon announced Thursday that all new Borat footage would premiere on Amazon Prime on May 25. The streaming service released a trailer of never before released footage on April 15. The new footage will be called Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing...

