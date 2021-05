Liang Rubo, another co-founder, who is now the head of human resources, will take over as CEO of ByteDance globally. A statement emanating from ByteDance has revealed that the firm is set to undergo some changes in leadership positions across the firm. According to the statement, the change of role would be happening between CEO and co-founder Zhang Yiming and another ByteDance co-founder Liang Rubo. It was revealed that Yiming would be stepping away from his role as ByteDance CEO while Rubo would be taking over this new position.