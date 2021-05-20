Controversial Comedian Paul Mooney dies at 79

Comedian and actor Paul Mooney has died from a heart attack, aged 79.The news was announced by TMZ to whom Mooney’s family confirmed he had died at his home in Oakland.Paramedics were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the comedian, who had reportedly been suffering from dementia over the past few years.Mooney is best known for his working relationship with Richard Pryor for whom he regularly wrote throughout his career. Helping him secure the role of head writer of The Richard Pryor Show was his experience cracking jokes during his job as a ringmster with the Gatti-Charles Circus.He also wrote...