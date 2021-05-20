Controversial Comedian Paul Mooney dies at 79

Paul Gladney, better known as Paul Mooney, was a comedian and actor who was born to George Gladney and LaVoya Ealy on August 4, 1941. He spent his formative years in Shreveport, Louisiana, and then moved to Oakland, California. Paul was raised by his grandmother, Aimay Ealy, who had a lifelong influence on the comedian. After establishing himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Paul used his platform to always speak up for the rights of black people and remained a social critic until he passed away on May 19, 2021, due to a heart attack.