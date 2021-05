Elliott Smith’s rise to fame was perhaps as unexpected as his untimely death. In 1998 he was nominated for an Oscar for his song ‘Miss Misery’ which featured on the soundtrack of Good Will Hunting. Just 5 years later he was found dead in his apartment with two stab wounds to the chest. Sure alcoholism, drug addiction and depression may have played a part, but conflicting evidence at the scene and the fact that it’s pretty hard to stab yourself in the chest twice (don’t try this one at home kids) have led some to believe that his girlfriend was the perpetrator, since she was the last person to see him alive.