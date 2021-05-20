Masks will no longer be required at Idaho courthouses
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Supreme Court is issuing updated guidelines for COVID-19 precautions in Idaho's courts.
They include revised procedures for court hearings and access to courthouses across the state.
The new guidelines mean the following:
- Hearings are no longer presumed to be held remotely through videoconferencing or other means
- People accessing an Idaho courthouse are not required to wear a mask, but the court strongly encourages them
- Jury trials and grand jury proceedings may still be postponed if local COVID-19 incident rates cross a certain threshold