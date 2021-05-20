We should have known the PGA Championship would start like this

It felt really good to bounce back after a rough week at the Wells Fargo to have a really good week at the Byron Nelson. My only regret was not being more overweight on Kyoung-hoon Lee. He came out on Sunday and put a stranglehold on the tournament and did not let go. He would not be denied in that final round and that’s the kind of mentality you have to have. Sam Burns with another strong showing and I did have a lot of shares of him. The course played exactly as I thought it would, easy. These players made a mockery of that track but it also made it fun to watch. I don’t mind seeing shootouts every once in a while but I just don’t want it every week on the PGA Tour. One thing I can guarantee you, this weekend at the PGA Championship, it will not be a shootout.