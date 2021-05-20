We should have known the PGA Championship would start like this

Charley Hoffman is a sneaky pick this week at the 2021 PGA Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Charley Hoffman (+15000) … It doesn’t make any sense when you attempt to digest that he’s just 3-for-11 with no better than a T40 (at Oak Hill in 2013) in the PGA Championship. Obviously, the tournament doesn’t have a permanent home, so it’s not a sightlines issue. Whatever the case, he still deserves respect on tough tracks and especially for his form upon arrival. Since a T7 at Pebble Beach three months ago, he’s cashed in nine consecutive starts with three top 10s and another four top 20s. The 44-year-old also is inside the top 25 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, SG: Tee-to-Green, proximity to the hole, scrambling, par-3 scoring and par-4 scoring.