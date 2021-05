The Los Angeles Lakers have been the crown jewel of the NBA for decades, but according to Forbes' annual franchise valuations, that might be changing. The Lakers and New York Knicks have traded the top spot on the list back and forth since its inception, but this year, a new challenger has broken their stranglehold at the top of the list. The Knicks remain at No. 1 with a $5 billion valuation, but the Lakers have fallen to No. 3. They are currently valued at $4.6 billion. Coming in at No. 2? The Golden State Warriors, who are worth $4.7 billion.