David Samson sat down on his podcast, Nothing Personal with David Samson, this week to discuss a variety of topics with Hall of Fame catcher Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who helped lead the Marlins to their 2003 World Series title, shared his thoughts on the Marlins' journey from Wild Card winners to World Series winners, including an unexpected stop in Vegas during a tough road trip and his favorite moments from that postseason. Pudge also aired his grievances with the way baseball is played today and more.