David Alan Grier Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Job After ‘In Living Color’

The announcement that Elon Musk was going to host “Saturday Night Live” seemed startling and odd on its face. That’s exactly how publicity stunts are supposed to feel. The billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX exists adjacent to the community of performers — actors, comedians, musicians and pro athletes — who usually make up the show’s hosting pool. But he’s a self-styled entertainer of a sort: Musk has made a name for himself, over and above his business success, as a social-media provocateur and crank. That’s so much the case that Musk’s suggestion, on Twitter, that he was going to “find out just how live” the sketch show really is seemed like a threat to the show, or a promise to his fans. The NBC comedy stalwart — perhaps returning to its roots as a staging-ground for guerrilla comedy — was just another thing for Musk to disrupt.