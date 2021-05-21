David Alan Grier Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Job After ‘In Living Color’
David Alan Grier has been making his fans laugh for decades on television shows and movies. On Tuesday, May 18, Grier took a trip down memory lane on “The Last Laugh” podcast where he discusses “In Living Color” being the first “cool” show he was on. He said, “I was never on the hip show, the cool show. Never. When ‘In Living Color’ came on, it hit so hard, so immediately, I mean, the reference point for all of us was a Black ‘Saturday Night Live.’”atlantablackstar.com