How to turn around a failing school? St. Pete’s Lakewood Elementary is on the right path | Editorial, May 14. Kudos to the principal and all of the team at Lakewood Elementary School. They beat the odds. Unfortunately, the odds are only going to get worse with our “leaders” in Tallahassee giving more and more and more money to private schools, many of which are church-run. This is not only damning to the public schools but a genuine hit to the separation of church and state. And Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of the latest school voucher bill at a Catholic school? As smart a politician as he is, this was no coincidence. Shame on him and all of those who voted for the bill. Support public schools with tax dollars, not private schools — religious or secular.