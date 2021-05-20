Names released in fatal I-29 crash, pursuit near Hillsboro

GRAND FORKS -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two individuals who were involved in a fatal crash and law enforcement pursuit on Wednesday, May 19. Randy Cole, 31, was killed in the crash with a semi-truck following a high-speed police chase on Interstate 29 south of Grand Forks. He was pronounced dead on scene. Elena Fladeland, 24, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo by FM Ambulance for her injuries. There was no permanent address listed for Cole nor Fladeland.