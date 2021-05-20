Stricter watering restrictions to begin Memorial Day as region faces drought

Home » News » Local News » Three Days After Gov. Declares Drought Conditions, Sac Regional Water Asks For 10% volunteer Reduction In Usage!. The Sacramento Regional Water Authority, just three days after the area was declared a “Drought Area” by gov. Newsome, issued a 10% cut in water usage. They specifically pointed to water agencies that depend on Folsom Lake and the lower American River for local water customers. Officials said there is no official order, just a volunteer status at this time, but warned that they expect drought to get worse. What was not discussed is the process that the Bureau of Reclamation and other government agencies use in the decisions that determines how much water is released from the Folsom dam when it is known the weather forecast is for drought, and the amount of water in the snowpack in the sierra which feeds the reservoirs and river flow in the foothill communities and the valley water needs is below average. This is an ongoing question that is never answered, yet the obvious question is why we release all this needed water for food growth and drinking for the local population when we have the knowledge we will release away into the delta the needed supply. KAHI COMMENT: Start investigations to get cooperative discussions between all federal and local water customers and create a non-political plan that fairly distributes the precious life required commodity of fresh water.