We are two days into the NFL Draft and the Jets have just killed it so far. I was not a fan of trading picks to move up to draft Alijah Vera-Tucker but I love the player. We missed out on some opportunities to possibly draft some quality 3rd round guys. We could have been interested in drafting Kendrick Green, Tommy Tremble or trading up for a Dillon Radunz or Creed Humphrey but that is now all in the past.