LAFC announce new English-language local broadcast partners

By Alicia Rodriguez
angelsonparade.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC announced on Thursday they have two new English-language local broadcast partners for the 2021 season, starting with Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rapids. The club will broadcast non-nationally televised games on either Bally Sports SoCal (what was called Fox Sports Prime Ticket until a recent rebrand, basically the same channel that Los Angeles Clippers games are aired on) or My13 KCOP. Saturday’s game will be aired on My13.

www.angelsonparade.com
