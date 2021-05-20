LAFC announce new English-language local broadcast partners
LAFC announced on Thursday they have two new English-language local broadcast partners for the 2021 season, starting with Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rapids. The club will broadcast non-nationally televised games on either Bally Sports SoCal (what was called Fox Sports Prime Ticket until a recent rebrand, basically the same channel that Los Angeles Clippers games are aired on) or My13 KCOP. Saturday’s game will be aired on My13.www.angelsonparade.com