LAFC announce new English-language local broadcast partners

Sounders FC shuffled the pack in midweek and maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a hard fought 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes. The Sounders were able to rest some key performers on Wednesday, so the likes João Paulo, Will Bruin and Brad Smith should be fresh for the second meeting of the season with LAFC this Sunday. The win in San Jose did come at a cost, with Jordy Delem tearing his ACL and Stefan Frei picking up an injury that will see him miss some important games.