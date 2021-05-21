The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers And Updates Tuesday, May 20: Bill Calls Thomas A Joke – Liam About To Crack

Will Liam crack in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers? The guilt of killing Vinny is tearing him up inside, so will he open up to Hope or continue to suffer in silence?. “I killed a man!” Liam reminds his father. But Bill doesn’t understand why his son is so upset about it and promises that he’s covered up the crime for him. “No one is ever gonna find out,” he insists. But Liam knows that his recent behavior has not been normal and everyone he’s encountered has noticed. “I cannot let Hope get suspicious,” he worries. Bill warns him that he needs to keep it together and maintain this lie they’ve created. “The stakes are too high,” he declares. “You can’t crack.”