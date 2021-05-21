The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers And Updates Tuesday, May 20: Bill Calls Thomas A Joke – Liam About To Crack
The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates for Tuesday, May 20, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) struggles with whether to reveal his secret to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Liam is afraid someone will come to take him away from Hope and the kids forever and he deserves it. Hope demands he tell her what’s upsetting him. Liam says he has everything he’s ever wanted and is living in a fool’s paradise.celebratingthesoaps.com