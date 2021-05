With less than a week before international leisure travel from England is planned to resume, the government has assured vaccinated holidaymakers that they will have certificates to prove their status by Monday 17 May.The health secretary, Matt Hancock, told Sky News: “Certification, being able to show that you’ve had a jab, is going to be necessary for people to be able to travel.“So, we want to make sure people can get access to that proof, not least to show governments of other countries that you’ve had the jab if they require that in order to arrive.”Immunisation has no relevance for...