newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Exclusive: Ron DeSantis Press Secretary Locks Twitter Account Due to Harassment, Threats Stemming from ‘Pathological’ Hatred of the Governor

By Hannah Bleau
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Pushaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) new press secretary, locked down her Twitter account this week due to what she described as “deranged harassment & threats” — including “nasty sexual comments” and one death threat — from the administration’s left-wing opponents, telling Breitbart News exclusively that the attacks likely stem from the left’s “pathological” hatred of the governor.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Rebekah Jones
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Governors#Conservative Media#Death Threat#Sexual Harassment#Republican Attacks#Online Harassment#Personal Attacks#Breitbart News#National Review#Dnc#Floridians#Democrats#Cbs News#Spj#Governor#Press Secretary#Accusations#Nasty Sexual Comments#Delinquent Behavior#Mainstream Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
PoliticsCulpeper Star Exponent

Ron DeSantis: Eyes on the White House?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been making waves in Florida, but is he gearing up for more than a second term in the governor's mansion? How good are his reelection chances and is Gov. DeSantis looking towards a potential White House run?. To read more select an article below by click...
Florida Statewindermeresun.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Approves Three Tax Holidays

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Pensacola, FLclick orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday morning in Pensacola. The governor is scheduled to begin speaking at 10 a.m. at a Home Depot store. News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story. [TRENDING: Fiancé arrested in tattoo...
Public HealthKeene Sentinel

DeSantis says he'll pardon pandemic flouters

Last August, Mike and Jillian Carnevale lined up ellipticals, stationary bikes, weights and tractor tires in the parking lot outside their South Florida gym. They made it clear to members: Despite local pandemic rules, they were open for business — no masks required. Hours later, police arrested the couple, their...
Florida StateWINKNEWS.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he’ll pardon residents charged with breaking COVID-19 protocols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he’ll pardon anyone in the state who has been charged for violating COVID-19 safety measures like masking and social distancing. DeSantis made the announcement on Fox News while discussing the case of two gym owners who faced criminal penalties for refusing to enforce social distancing and mask mandates in their establishment.
Florida Statealachuachronicle.com

New Report Ends Corporate Media’s Favorite False Narrative About Florida’s Successful COVID-19 Response

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. The “Florida COVID-19 Whistleblower” Story: Media Myths vs. Facts. Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is lower than the national average — without draconian lockdowns, unscientific mask mandates, or invasive vaccine passports. To discredit Governor Ron DeSantis’ successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporate media has embraced an absurd narrative for the past year, claiming that “Florida is manipulating COVID-19 data to hide the real numbers.”
Politicstennesseestar.com

DeSantis Interview Raises More Presidential Rumors

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was the featured guest in a town hall discussion entitled “Leading to Liberty” for Sean Spicer’s program Spicer & Co. on Newsmax. In the hour-long interview, DeSantis fielded questions from Spicer and the audience ranging in topics from Florida’s COVID response, illegal immigration, and education.
Florida StateSlate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He’ll Pardon Anyone Who Violated Mask and Social Distancing Ordinances

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, from the start, positioned himself as firmly against pandemic safety measures, going so far as to describe his state as “an oasis of freedom” even as the virus spread and Florida chalked up more than two million Covid-19 cases and 35,000 deaths. The Florida Republican, who is now clearly angling for a presidential run, told Fox News Thursday evening he’s now going one step further and will pardon anyone in his state that has been busted for disobeying local coronavirus restrictions, like mask-wearing or social distancing. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, DeSantis described such local legal efforts to combat the pandemic as “a total overreach” by government.
Ormond Beach, FLFirst Coast News

Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Ormond Beach. The governor is scheduled to speak at 9:00 a.m. DeSantis signed legislation Wednesday to address coastal resiliency and sea-level rise in the state of Florida. The statewide flooding and sea-level...
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Email insights: Ron DeSantis shares fan letters

The 'What They Are Saying' email resurfaces from the Governor's Office. In recent years, Florida governors have used the “What They Are Saying” email as a way to aggregate supportive statements about controversial policies. Up until now, those communiques typically have featured bold faced names, such as those of legislators...
PoliticsPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis stresses importance of 2022 election in Newsmax town hall

During a Newsmax town hall at The Villages that felt more like a campaign infomercial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis catered to Trump fans and the Republican party base. The governor, who is up for re-election next year, touted his achievements, answered softball questions from host Sean Spicer and the audience and stressed the importance of the 2022 election for the state’s future. “We believe ...
Florida StateChipley Bugle

Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill to further strengthen Florida’s resiliency efforts

Historic and largest investment in Florida’s history will ensure communities are prepared for rising sea levels and flooding. Tarpon Springs, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 1954. This comprehensive legislation will ensure a coordinated approach to Florida’s coastal and inland resiliency. The new program will enhance our efforts to protect our inland waterways, coastlines, shores and coral reefs, which serve as invaluable natural defenses against sea level rise.