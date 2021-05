American Songwriter Premieres “Bible Versus” Ahead Of Full Length LP What If I’m Right, Available May 21st. Country music artist and highly “sought-after songwriter” (American Songwriter) Adam Sanders is releasing “Bible Versus” today, ahead of the official release of his debut, full-length album What If I’m Right, due out on May 21st. “Bible Versus” was co-written by Sanders, Brice Long and Ben Stennis. American Songwriter premiered the contemplative track, noting “lyrically, Sanders exhibits the ways in which leans on faith, but with an unexpected delivery.” “Bible Versus” is available at digital retailers everywhere here: https://smarturl.it/BibleVersus.