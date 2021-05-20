Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Stock: 30.11% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) increased by 30.11% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) – a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer – increased by 30.11% today as it went from a previous close of $9.73 to $12.66. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301, an investigational medicine in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), in combination with pembrolizumab.pulse2.com