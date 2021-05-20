Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Stock: 30.11% Increase Explanation

Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) announced it is implementing a one-for-ten reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock. These are the details. Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to implement a one-for-ten reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Reverse Stock Split is going to become effective as of 5:00 PM ET today. And the company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 26, 2021.