Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Stock: 30.11% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) increased by 30.11% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) – a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer – increased by 30.11% today as it went from a previous close of $9.73 to $12.66. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301, an investigational medicine in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), in combination with pembrolizumab.

Stockspulse2.com

RZLT Stock Price: Over 85% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) increased by over 85% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ: RZLT) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance – increased by over 85% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Rezolute announcing that the company CEO and founder Nevan Charles Elam will present at two upcoming virtual investment conferences.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Novartis (NVS) & Molecular Partners Initiate Study for COVID-19

NVS - Free Report) and partner Molecular Partners announced the initiation of EMPATHY, a phase II and III study, to evaluate the use of its novel DARPin therapeutic candidate, ensovibep (MP0420), for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the clinical trial program for ensovibep while Molecular Partners will sponsor the studies.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ADC Therapeutics Announces Online Publication Of Camidanlumab Tesirine Phase 1 Results In The Lancet Haematology

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that results of the Phase 1 clinical trial of camidanlumab tesirine (Cami), an anti-CD25 ADC, in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas have been published online in The Lancet Haematology.
Industrybostonnews.net

Biodefense Market is expected to reachUS$ 8,350.74 Mn by 2027 with Bavarian Nordic, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SIGA Technologies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Cleveland Bio Labs and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study of 'Biodefense Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product.' The global Biodefense market is expected to reach US$ 8,350.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,108.24 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global biodefense market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Announces FDA Grants BCMA CAR-T Cilta-cel Priority Review for the Treatment for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date has been set for November 29, 2021.
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Is The Move Over? GlycoMimetics, Inc (Nasdaq:GLYC)?

GlycoMimetics, Inc (Nasdaq:GLYC) stock moved up a bit on Wednesday after the company issued news today. As of 10:43, GLYC stock gained 1.28% to $2.30. So far more than 295K shares have traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898K shares. The stock opened at $2.37 and moved within a narrow range of $2.2700 – 2.3765.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

BioMarin Gets EMA Permit for Accelerated Assessment of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), a global biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for accelerated assessment of valoctocogene roxaparvovec. BioMarin’s Worldwide R&D President Hank Fuchs said, “We continue to work closely with the EMA to make valoctocogene roxaparvovec, the potential first gene therapy to treat hemophilia A, available...
Medical & Biotechbaseballnewssource.com

Comparing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held...
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

RMAT designations predict future directions of cell and gene therapy in oncology

The regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation is an award conceived by the 21st Century Cures Act, designed to expedite the approval of regenerative medicine products in the US. Its creation recognises the need for distinct regulatory approaches to accelerate the approval and review of innovative therapeutic approaches to counter significant unmet clinical needs.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Eli Lilly and MiNA Therapeutics enter saRNA-based drug research deal

RNA therapy, which selectively activates a specific gene in a patient’s cells, has the potential to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer. The most familiar RNA molecule, messenger RNA (mRNA), forms the basis of both Pfizer and Moderna’s approved vaccines against Covid-19. Their growing potential in a variety...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Xilio Therapeutics and Merck Partnership

In preclinical studies, Xilio Therapeutics’ tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 antibody, dubbed XTX101, reaped positive results. In combination with anti-PD-1, it increased tumor growth inhibition without increased toxicity in vivo. Now, Xilio is collaborating with Merck to evaluate XTX101 with Merck‘s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), a programmed death receptor-1 (anti-PD-1) therapy. The clinical trial, which...
Stockspulse2.com

NOVN Stock: 1-For-10 Reverse Split

Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) announced it is implementing a one-for-ten reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock. These are the details. Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to implement a one-for-ten reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Reverse Stock Split is going to become effective as of 5:00 PM ET today. And the company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 26, 2021.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study: Immunotherapy Delays Recurrence in Patients with Early-Stage, Resected NSCLC

The objective of the study was to determine whether atezolizumab could also be efficacious for patients with earlier-stage disease who may be at risk of disease recurrence following surgery. The results of new research show that treatment with the immunotherapy atezolizumab (Tecentriq) extended disease-free survival (DFS) in patients with resected,...
Stockspulse2.com

RF Industries (RFIL) Stock: Over 5% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) increased by over 5% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) increased by over 5% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has received a $7.6 million follow-on order from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the company’s Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites.
Stockspulse2.com

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) Stock: Over 14% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) increased by over 14% pre-market. This is a continuation in momentum as the stock price increased 11.47% yesterday from a previous close of $2.18 to $2.43. Investors have been responding positively to the company’s first-quarter 2021 financial results.
Stockspulse2.com

Yalla Group (YALA) Stock: Over 10% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) – a leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to US$150 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from May 21, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

Advaxis (ADXS) Stock: Over 4% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) increased by over 4% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products – increased by over 4% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing updated data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with KEYTRUDA — which will be presented as a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.