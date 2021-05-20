newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings’ Rush Defense Could go from Worst to First

By Brett Peterson
Posted by 
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota’s rush defense was absolutely abysmal in 2020. They couldn’t stop a nosebleed, it was terrible. The Vikings’ were constantly worn out because they couldn’t get off the field. The likes of Jaleel Johnson, Shemar Stephen, Jalyn Holmes, and others was very underwhelming. The worst part of the season was when Alvin Kamara rushed for SIX! touchdowns against the Vikings on Christmas Day. The Vikings run defense is set to be very improved for 2021.

purpleptsd.com
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
378
Followers
949
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Jaylen Twyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rush#Defense#Touchdowns#Field#Studs#Dj Wonnum#Likes#Christmas Day#Gaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Could Target Veteran DE via Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings spent three of their first four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on offensive players — an oddity for a team coached by Mike Zimmer. Zimmer is notorious for captaining a defense-first or defense-always operation. There was a relatively pressing need for an EDGE rusher to join...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Who Is the Vikings New Rookie Kicker?

The Minnesota Vikings will reenter familiar territory this summer at the kicker position. Dan Bailey, a kicker that appeared in 46 games for Minnesota, was not welcomed back for 2021. So, the Vikings will have another true-blue kicking competition, comprised of two players — Greg Joseph and Riley Patterson. Joseph...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The worst teams on the Vikings' 2021 schedule

Minnesota has one of the tougher schedules in the NFL. Still, there are some teams the Vikings shouldn’t have too much trouble with. This is a list of those teams. Sure, sure, Minnesota is coming off a season in which it went 7-9. However, the team had to deal with a plethora of injuries on defense and the offense was one of the best in the league.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Even After Draft, Bleacher Report Considers Vikings a Low-Tier Team

You, the Minnesota Vikings enthusiast, might be high on the franchise following the NFL draft and subsequent selection of Christian Darrisaw, Kellen Mond, and Wyatt Davis. Outwardly, the draft felt like a fairly apt exercise in wisdom and efficiency. But not everybody believes that. For example, Bleacher Report is shockingly...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

What Will The Vikings Do at Kicker?

Anyone who has followed the Minnesota Vikings for any length of time knows how difficult it is to be the purple kicker. Frankly, there are some days when I wonder about curses. Many days, it certainly feels as though our Vikings have some sort of curse on them. I think back to Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Stephen Gostkowski had a career day against us, going 6/6. He only made eighteen field goals the entire season, meaning a full third came against Minnesota in Week 3. It feels like all six were beyond fifty yards, but the truth is that he merely hit three fifty+ yard field goals.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Bleacher Report High on 2021 Vikings Offense

The 2020 Minnesota Vikings team rankings in the “biggie” categories are as follows:. Does that look a football team that is deficient in offense? It does not. The defense, on the other hand, was abysmal, gashed by injuries and opt-outs of Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, Michael Pierce, Mike Hughes, and Eric Kendricks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three takeaways from the Vikings' 2021 schedule

Like every other NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings announced its schedule on Wednesday. We already knew every opponent the Vikings would be facing off against for 2021. Now, we know the order, which can sometimes make the schedule more or less challenging. The Vikings have four primetime games in 2021:...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Bleacher Report Has Lofty First-Year Prediction for Christian Darrisaw

Two Minnesota Vikings rookies have started all 16 games at left tackle during the last 25 years — Matt Kalil and Todd Steussie. Kalil was wonderful for one season with the Vikings (2012) before his career careened onto an awkward path, ending in retirement at age 28. On the other hand, Steussie played 111 total games for Minnesota, securing Pro Bowl nods in 1997 and 1998 and then posting a very respectable season in 2000.
NFLWLWT 5

Bengals will play Vikings at PBS in first game of 2021 season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are set to face off with the Minnestoa Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in the first game of the season. The teams will kick off Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. Single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. The full NFL schedule will be...
NFLFulton Sun

Chiefs acquire cornerback from Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mike Hughes, their 2018 first-round draft pick, to the Kansas City Chiefs in a swap of late-round selections Thursday. The Vikings sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for their 2022 sixth-round choice, a minimal gain for an injury-hampered player in danger of being released.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

The VikingsTerritory Breakdown- Dissing Cousins [KDLM Radio]

On this must listen edition of our flagship Minnesota Vikings podcast and KDLM Sports radio show, The VikingsTerritory Breakdown, the Joes breakdown the consistent disrespect Kirk Cousins gets from every angle, the Kellen Mond hype, Joe J vs. the city of Buffalo and the definition of UFFda!. Tune in weekly...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Have Interest in WR Dede Westbrook

According to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, the Vikings are interested in the former Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook. Westbrook has had early successes in his career so far, and would join a talented receiver room with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The interest comes in no surprise as Vikings hired former...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings mailbag: Roster strengths, weaknesses? Where's cap space going?

Thank you for submitting questions for this week's Vikings mailbag. You can always send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter or andrew.krammer@startribune.com, and listen for answers on the weekly Access Vikings podcast. Let's get to it. Q: What are the weakest and strongest parts of the Vikings roster post draft? —...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Déjà Vu: The Packers Are Upset About Quarterback Tampering

Note: This article originally appeared on our nationally-themed site, FranchiseTagged.com. The proverbial tendency of “history repeating itself” is out in full force for the Green Bay Packers. ESPN and Bleacher Report communicated on Wednesday that the Packers brass is not delighted with other NFL teams flirting with Aaron Rodgers. The...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Formally Linked to ex-Jaguars WR

Minnesota Vikings free-agent chatter has moved from “the team should sign this guy” hubbub to a plausible possibility that the franchise may soon ink a notable WR3. If Josina Anderson, formerly of ESPN, is correct, former Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook could soon join the Vikings, assuming WR3 duties in Klint Kubiak’s offense.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Rick Spielman’s Top Undrafted Finds

In 2012, Rick Spielman graduated from the Minnesota Vikings vice president of player personnel to the team’s general manager. Spielman shared decision-making authority with Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and then-coach Brad Childress from 2006 until his general manager promotion date. Although Spielman is credited, to a degree, for drafting players...