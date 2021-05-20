Vikings’ Rush Defense Could go from Worst to First
Minnesota’s rush defense was absolutely abysmal in 2020. They couldn’t stop a nosebleed, it was terrible. The Vikings’ were constantly worn out because they couldn’t get off the field. The likes of Jaleel Johnson, Shemar Stephen, Jalyn Holmes, and others was very underwhelming. The worst part of the season was when Alvin Kamara rushed for SIX! touchdowns against the Vikings on Christmas Day. The Vikings run defense is set to be very improved for 2021.purpleptsd.com