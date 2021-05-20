Vikings’ Rush Defense Could go from Worst to First

Anyone who has followed the Minnesota Vikings for any length of time knows how difficult it is to be the purple kicker. Frankly, there are some days when I wonder about curses. Many days, it certainly feels as though our Vikings have some sort of curse on them. I think back to Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Stephen Gostkowski had a career day against us, going 6/6. He only made eighteen field goals the entire season, meaning a full third came against Minnesota in Week 3. It feels like all six were beyond fifty yards, but the truth is that he merely hit three fifty+ yard field goals.