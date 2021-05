The NBA play-in tournament is officially off and running, and so too are our postseason NBA player props. Tonight the attention shifts to the Western Conference with two more games on tap. The San Antonio Spurs will tangle with the Memphis Grizzlies in an elimination game before the Golden State Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a true “play-in” game. Making an NBA prediction on the outcome of the games themselves is one thing, but don’t forget about player props! Read on for Wednesday’s best NBA betting props for DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder.