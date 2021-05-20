Tom Hiddleston Addresses His Future as Loki

The time of Loki has arrived! The sinister yet lovable Marvel character is getting his own Disney+ show, which premieres next month, and fans cannot wait to see what's in store for the God of Mischief. We've already seen some exciting trailers for the series and a new featurette dropped earlier today. Loki, who has been played by Tom Hiddleston since 2011's Thor, has gone through many changes during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's "died" more than once, and the current version of the character was last seen escaping the 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hiddleston addressed the future of his character.