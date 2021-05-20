newsbreak-logo
Hugh Jackman dresses for comfort as he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a morning walk in NYC

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness stepped out for a morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.

The Wolverine star, 52, and his actress wife, 65, both dressed casually as they took their dogs for a walk around the Big Apple.

Hugh cut a casual figure in grey trackpants, a T-shirt and a black jacket as he held his French bulldog Dali on a leash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qm9GG_0a6HBkbQ00
Out and about: Hugh Jackman dressed for comfort as he and wife Deborra-Lee Furness took their dogs for a morning walk in New York City on Thursday

He completed the ensemble with a pair of sneakers and kept a low profile by wearing sunglasses.

Deborra-Lee wore comfortable black tights, a matching T-shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

She completed her ensemble with sunglasses as she held the family's poodle-terrier breed Allegra's leash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t93A0_0a6HBkbQ00
Casual: Hugh cut a casual figure in grey trackpants, a T-shirt and a black jacket as he held his French bulldog Dali on a leash

Deborra-Lee moved to New York with her husband Hugh in 2008, and they currently reside in the trendy West Village.

Last year, Hugh revealed he was homesick for Australia after a lengthy lockdown in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborra-Lee and the couple's children had initially been in Melbourne when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2019.

But they returned to the U.S. just four days later in order to keep the family together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNSA7_0a6HBkbQ00
Comfort: Deborra-Lee wore comfortable black sport tights, a matching coloured T-shirt and a pair of white sneakers

Meanwhile, Hugh is said to be contemplating a move back home to Sydney's Bondi Beach, where he owns a $6million property.

'Hugh has privately considered a move back for years, but he never followed through with it because he has such a good life in the States,' a source told New Idea.

He is reportedly missing having the beach at his backdoor and feels attached to the laid-back lifestyle in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZKcT_0a6HBkbQ00
Home: Deborra-Lee moved to New York with her husband Hugh Jackman in 2008, and they currently reside in the trendy West Village
