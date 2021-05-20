newsbreak-logo
Dean Gaffney 'signs up for his FOURTH dating app as he joins Hinge in a bid to find love and doesn't want to meet any smokers'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Dean Gaffney has reportedly joined his fourth dating app to try and find the one.

The actor, 42, is said to have signed up for popular app Hinge after previously using Tinder, Bumble and celebrity dating app Raya.

According to The Sun, Dean's Hinge profile features a picture of him in sunglasses and a publicity snap from his appearance on E4's Celebs Go Dating and he notes that he doesn't want to date a smoker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZSgk_0a6HBg4W00
Looking for love: Dean Gaffney has reportedly joined his fourth dating app to try and find the one

The EastEnders actor reportedly lists 'communication, sense of humour and being empathetic' as key components of a good relationship.

Hinge was launched in 2013 and bills itself as the only dating app that emphasises long-term connections rather than casual hookups.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Dean Gaffney for comment.

It was previously revealed that Dean had signed up for Raya which costs £7.99 to subscribe and users must go through a strict vetting system before being accepted to meet other stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rw2mU_0a6HBg4W00
Single: The actor, 42, is said to have signed up for popular app Hinge after previously using Tinder, Bumble and celebrity dating app Raya (pictured with ex-girlfriend Rebekah Ward)

Meanwhile, the former I'm A Celebrity star recently admitted he is 'ready to grow up'.

The actor - who has twin daughters Chloe and Charlotte, 23, from his 22-year relationship with Sarah Burge - wants to settle down and have cosy nights in with a partner.

Asked if he's ready to settle down, he said: 'Yes. We're all on this planet to fornicate and move forward and reproduce. I don't want to be Peter Pan - I want to grow up.

'And on a rainy, cold Tuesday, I'd like to be on the sofa with my forever girl watching a box set.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfnRy_0a6HBg4W00
App: According to The Sun, Dean's Hinge profile features a picture of him in sunglasses and a publicity snap from his appearance on E4's Celebs Go Dating (pictured in 2019)

The star- who has reportedly bedded over 1,000 women- also insisted his recent participation on Celebs Go Dating wasn't to look for love, but to explore the reasons why he's always been so reluctant to commit to anyone.

He told Heat: 'I think ultimately - and I mean this in the most un-bigheaded way possible - I don't have a problem meeting females. I don't need two agents to find me women, but I keep making the mistake of not committing.

'I think there's a reason for that, so it was about tackling that and discovering why I do certain things. I wasn't on the show to meet a woman, per se, it was more about finding out about me.

'I'm not desperately looking for love but I'm coming to an age now where I want to meet my ride or die. I think when it comes along, it will hit me, but in the meantime, I'm happy as I am.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2sFh_0a6HBg4W00
Dating: It was previously revealed that Dean had signed up for Raya which costs £7.99 to subscribe and users must go through a strict vetting system before being accepted to meet other stars

In March 2019, the actor was reportedly dumped by his model girlfriend Rebekah after three years together.

The blonde bombshell told the actor to 'take a hike' after she grew 'bored of his antics and felt like a trophy on his arm,' The Sun reports.

An insider said: 'She got bored of his antics and felt like a trophy on his arm, not a girlfriend he treasured and wanted to marry.

'Dean was gutted when it happened but Rebekah had reached the end of her tether and left him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyFJ9_0a6HBg4W00
Last romance:  Dean was last in a relationship with Rebekah which ended in March 2019 (pictured October 2018)

'She feels like she is better off by herself and seeing as Dean thinks he's some kind of stud, he'll no doubt manage to charm someone else into being his girlfriend in no time.'

Rebekah and Dean began dating in 2016, shortly after the Robbie Jackson actor split from Sarah Burge - the mother of his twin daughters.

His children Chloe and Charlotte are just three years younger than their father's former flame and fans had often commented on how similar the trio looked.

Dean and ex Sarah, who met when they were just 15-years-old, announced their split in June 2015, after he admitted to cheating on her with a string of women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8olN_0a6HBg4W00
Father: The actor - who has twin daughters Chloe and Charlotte, 23, from his 22-year relationship with Sarah Burge - wants to settle down and have cosy nights in with a partner
