Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced they are expecting their first child this autumn.In a post on the Royal Family’s Twitter account, the couple said the Queen has been informed and that she is delighted with the news.Beatrice and Edoardo married in a small, private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints on the grounds of The Royal Lodge, Windsor, in July 2020. They were initially due to marry in May but plans were delayed by coronavirus.The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild following the planned arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s...