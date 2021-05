The cost of filling your grocery cart seems to be going up every week, but a little planning before heading to the store could lead to big savings. Andrea Woroch, a money-savings expert, said having a shopping list is essential. Her biggest recommendation to save money at the grocery store is to plan the meals for the week; Know which ones will be eaten at home, and which ones you already plan to eat out of the home. She recommends choosing recipes with overlapping ingredients to stretch your food and dollars further, and always shop in your kitchen before going to the store.