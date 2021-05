The BBC appears “complacent” about the threat it faces from declining audiences and has “ducked the hard choices” to be taken over budget cuts, MPs said in a report on the broadcaster's financial prospects.The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the BBC’s plans to balance the books appeared inadequate in the face of uncertainty over the years ahead, with a plan to earn money through means other than the licence fee deemed “unambitious”.People are spending less time watching BBC television broadcasting, with 200,000 households per year cancelling their licence fee and many looking to online platforms such as Netflix. MPs...