Environment

Wind and rain to ravage UK on first Friday of relaxed restrictions in England

By Press Association 2021
centralfifetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWind and rain is forecast to ravage the UK on the first Friday that people have been allowed to meet in large groups outside in England. Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has described the outlook across the nation as a “showery situation” on Friday and Saturday, with drier weather on the horizon by Sunday.

www.centralfifetimes.com
