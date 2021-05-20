newsbreak-logo
PGA Championship: Tony Finau scrambles to a 74 in first round, is tied for 62nd at windswept Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course

By Jay Drew
Deseret News
Deseret News
 1 day ago
Former Utah resident Tony Finau has some work to do if he hopes to finish in the top 10 of another major golf tournament, let alone win his first. Finau, playing in the 20th major of his career, shot a 2-over-par 74 in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course in South Carolina. Finau is tied for 62nd heading into Friday’s second round. He will tee off at 5:38 a.m. MDT Friday morning in a group that includes first-round leader Corey Conners (-5) and Richy Werenski (-1).

