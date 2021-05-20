newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freehold Township, NJ

Freehold Township over No. 12 Manalapan - Baseball recap

By Andrew Borders
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Freehold Township got out to five-run lead between its first two at-bats and topped Manalapan, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, 6-3 on Thursday in Manalapan. Manalapan answered with a run in the bottom of the second that Freehold Township got back in the top of the third for a 6-1 lead, and though Manalapan shut Freehold Township out over the final four innings, the Braves were able to cut just two runs off the deficit over that span.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
118K+
Followers
54K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Sports
City
Manasquan, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Final Four#Hits#Five Run Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Players of the Week in all 13 N.J. girls lacrosse conferences, May 14-20

It was a wild week in girls lacrosse, with plenty of upsets, shootouts, wild endings and incredible individual performances. Here are the Players of the Week, selected by NJ Advance Media, for May 14-20: AMERICAN CONFERENCE. Samantha Moleti, Westwood, Sr. Westwood has been a dominant force in the American Conference...
Montville, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Montville upsets No. 17 Delbarton - Baseball recap

Brian Lovaglio went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI as Montville upended Delbarton, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 5-3 in Morristown. Johnny Jarvie went the distance and allowed three earned runs on six hits for Montville (5-10), which scored three runs in the sixth inning for a 5-3 advantage.
Vineland, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Hammonton over Vineland - Baseball recap

Lucas DeStefano hit a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and send Hammonton past Vineland, 3-2, in Hammonton. Matt McAleer had two hits and stole a base for Hammonton. He, Drew Haines and Gavin West all reached base in the fifth and scored on DeStefano’s fifth triple of the season.
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Boys track & field Top 20 for May 21: County meets spark plenty of movement

Championship season has arrived, and it’s created quite a stir in this week’s NJ.com Top 20 for boys track and field. Across the state, teams got the chance to compete for conference or county titles. The action will continue through next weekend. When all is said and done, we’ll have a much clearer picture of the state’s top teams in time for the start of the NJSIAA postseason.
Nutley, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Nutley over No. 20 Millburn - Baseball recap

Zachary Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Anthony Haines had two hits, three RBI and two runs as Nutley upended Millburn, No. 20 in NJ.com’s Top 20, by a score of 10-7 in Millburn. Nutley (7-8) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning,...
Hackettstown, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Hackettstown over Wallkill Valley - Softball recap

Andrea McMahon gave up only three hits, three unearned runs, and a walk while striking out 12 as Hackettstown defeated Wallkill Valley, 9-3, in Hamburg. Amy Wood hit a home run and a double and finished with three RBI and a run scored while Stephanie Snyder went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run for the Tigers (9-10), which led 9-0 after just three innings.
Middlesex, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Greater Middlesex Conference boys lacrosse tournament seeds and full bracket, 2021

Monroe recently clinched its fourth consecutive regular-season Greater Middlesex title and now sets its sights on a third straight GMC Tournament crown as the No. 1 seed. The 20th GMCT gets underway Saturday with two first-round games, followed by the quarterfinals on Monday. Monroe, 2-seed Old Bridge, 3-seed East Brunswick, 4-seed St. Joseph, 5-seed South Brunswick and 6-seed Edison all have byes until that quarterfinal round.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Spotswood over Point Pleasant Beach - Softball recap

Alex Diaz singled twice for Spotswood as it squeaked past Point Pleasant Beach, 7-6 in Spotswood. Spotswood (12-4) outscored the Garnet Gulls 3-2 in the fifth inning. Breanna Socoloski had two RBI on two singles in the win. Cynthia Rucinski added a RBI single. Cynthia Rucinski fanned eight batters in the circle through six innings. Diana Rucinski closed the game, striking out two in the last inning.
Morristown, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Morristown over Montville - Softball recap

Chloe Saia went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead Morristown to a 6-5 win over Montville in Morristown. Kezia Volinsky added two doubles and two runs and Marielle Sturno singled and knocked in a pair for Morristown, which used a four-run fifth inning to build a 6-2 lead and held off a late rally by Montville.
Cranford, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Cranford over Summit - Softball recap

Elizabeth McCaffery went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and four runs and Giulia Olear had two hits and five RBI to spark second-seeded Cranford to a 15-5 win over seventh-seeded Summit in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Mia Markase went 3-for-4 with a home run,...
Colonia, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Colonia over Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Senior Alissa Fasulo went 3-for-3 with two runs scored as Colonia rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to top Iselin Kennedy 7-5 in Iselin. Freshman Myiah Sutton had a triple and an RBI while senior Makaylah Sutton had a double and an RBI for Colonia (16-6), which has won four of its last six games.
Morristown, NJPosted by
NJ.com

No. 16 Morristown over Morris Knolls - Girls lacrosse recap

Megan O’Brien netted four goals to help Morristown, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 19-11 win over Morris Knolls in Morristown. Anna Szporn and Ava Washington scored three goals each as well for Morristown while Elizabeth Bozza, Braeden Siverson, and Anna Sacus all scored twice. Anna Rivetti chipped in with a goal and three assists. Bozza recorded two assists as well.
Westfield, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Brearley over Westfield - Softball recap

Frankie Licatta hit a sacrifice fly to score Cassidy Charles with the winning run as ninth-seeded Brearley rallied in the top of the seventh inning to upset top-seeded Westfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Westfield. Madison Pierce drew a leadoff walk to start the seventh...