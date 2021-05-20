Freehold Township over No. 12 Manalapan - Baseball recap

Freehold Township got out to five-run lead between its first two at-bats and topped Manalapan, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, 6-3 on Thursday in Manalapan. Manalapan answered with a run in the bottom of the second that Freehold Township got back in the top of the third for a 6-1 lead, and though Manalapan shut Freehold Township out over the final four innings, the Braves were able to cut just two runs off the deficit over that span.