More plastic has moved through American kitchens since the pandemic began than is usual, both because people are ordering food in more often—and racking up stacks of takeout containers, plastic utensils, and straws in the process—and because people are doing more home cooking—and buying more ingredients tucked into clamshells and swathed in plastic wrap to do so. In aggregate, initial reports suggest that these incidental tweaks are really adding up. Jonathan Levy, a recycling and waste reduction expert based in Los Angeles, says that he and his colleagues “have seen an almost doubling of the amount of trash and recycling generated by homes” over the past year, much of which appears to be plastic food packaging or serviceware.