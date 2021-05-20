newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

RTC staff to suggest study of interim corridor solution at June meeting

By Melissa Hartman
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ — From input provided by transportation leaders from across Santa Cruz County, the Regional Transportation Commission will consider an interim trail alternative in its continued preliminary engineering and environmental study phase of the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line project. Senior transportation engineer Sarah Christensen told the RTC Interagency...

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Traffic
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtc#Rail Service#Project Development#Regional Development#Executive Committee#Uc Santa Cruz#Caltrans#Progressive Rail#Ceqa#Roaring Camp Railroad#Rtc Staff#Environmental Study Phase#Staff Members#Solution#Transportation Efforts#Transportation Leaders#Committee Member#Rail Transit#Input#Alternatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Santa Cruz County Supervisors delay disposable cup fee

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on May 11 voted unanimously to delay a 25-cent fee for disposable cups at businesses in the unincorporated parts of the county until January 2022. County officials crafted the ordinance to reduce the amount of disposable cups that end up on...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | All public transportation is subsidized in U.S.

I support the rail trail as do a majority of Santa Cruz residents. There are many people in the public who would benefit from rail service. I also would like to see rail service from Santa Cruz to San Jose. Anti-rail supporters have repeatedly written to the Sentinel complaining about...
Santa Cruz, CAindybay.org

Stay Away Ordinance Casts Long Shadow

The decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal in Martin v. Boise (formerly Bell v. Boise) held that the Cruel and Unusual Punishments Clause of the Eighth Amendment precluded the enforcement of a statute prohibiting sleeping outside against homeless individuals with no access to alternative shelter. The panel also held that, as long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property on the false premise they had a choice in the matter. That ruling specifically addressed so-called “camping” violations as well as those offenses generally classified as “disorderly conduct”. But, many homeless activists fear that law enforcement will turn to other inaptly named "quality of life" violations as means to prevent the unsheltered from sleeping in public. While statistics have not emerged that clearly support this suspicion, it is well to remember that the City of Santa Cruz continues to carry the onerous “stay away” ordinance on its books and the punitive provisions of that ordinance remain in full force and effect. The ordinance applies to any property maintained by the City's Parks and Recreation Department and provides that:
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

County planning commission supports Dominican Hospital expansion project

SANTA CRUZ — A proposed expansion to Dominican Hospital’s Santa Cruz campus will appear before the Board of Supervisors with the blessing of its planning commission. The Santa Cruz County Planning Commission received a presentation on the possible amendment to the hospital’s master plan that would allow for the construction of an addition — nicknamed “the tower” as it will be one floor taller — to the existing hospital building and a new three-story parking structure.
Santa Cruz, CAcityofsantacruz.com

Planning Commission Meeting Cancellation Notice: 5/20/21

The regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting of Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:00 pm via Zoom Webinar has been adjourned to the next regularly scheduled meeting of June 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm via Zoom Webinar. For information relating to future meeting agendas and related materials, please visit the Planning...
Santa Cruz, CAKSBW.com

Highway 1 sees pre-pandemic level traffic but help is on the way

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — As COVID-19 restrictions loosen up, one thing that already seems back to normal is the increased traffic along Highway 1. Back in November 2016, voters passed Measure D, which imposed a half-cent sales tax to fund more lanes on the highway. That construction may finally begin to take place later this year.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz benchlands camp to extend through June

SANTA CRUZ — A federal court order barring the city from shuttering a homeless encampment in San Lorenzo Park will stand at least through the end of June, a judge ordered Thursday. U.S. Northern District Court Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen presided over a status conference just a week after...
Santa Cruz, CAlookout.co

Santa Cruz heads toward a district-based system for city council representation

Santa Cruz will soon kick-start a process to divide the city into seven voting districts ahead of the November 2022 election. City councilmembers unanimously approved a timeline Tuesday afternoon for a transition from at-large city council elections to district-based ones. The districting effort has been simmering for years, and gained steam in February 2020 with the threat of a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA).
Santa Cruz, CAlookout.co

Morning Lookout: New homeless ordinance gets first nod, why is our county excluded from state’s emergency drought plan?

Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, May 12, and it will be a cloudy one today with a high of 65. Last night, the Santa Cruz City Council gave initial approval to a new, more restrictive camping ordinance that is replacing the highly controversial and recently nixed “temporary outdoor living ordinance.” Meanwhile, Cabrillo College is finally reinstating its football program in 2022 after a two-year hiatus after sanctions were imposed when a coach helped players secure housing. On the environmental beat, Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week declared drought emergencies in all but 17 counties in the state — and ours was among those left out. We explore why this morning.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Coast Line | Public works department announces Zayante Road fixes

The County of Santa Cruz Department of Public Works announced that work on the 2020 RSTP-STIP Resurfacing Project is continuing through June 25, weather permitting. Slurry seal operations will take place on the following project roadways. Roads will be subject to traffic delays with lane closures and road closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz County, CAsantamierda.com

The Weekly Dump 5.14.21

Thursday night around 7PM, a large explosion seemed to rock Santa Cruz. I heard it and it sounded like a building exploded, or possibly a sonic boom of some kind. Reports came in that it could have been a meteorite. Witnesses from as far away as Sacramento and Napa reported seeing a bright object flash across the sky around the same time. I still haven’t found any official reports on the mainstream news about it. But lots and lots of people heard it!
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Monolith installations urge community to vaccinate against Covid-19

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Over the past few weeks, monolith displays urging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 have popped up across Santa Cruz County. The installations were organized by Crush Covid, a local group of volunteers made up of retired women (many with backgrounds in healthcare), and young people from UC Santa Cruz and local nonprofits. The group aims to help the county reach herd immunity, which will occur when 80-85% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

TOLO Scrapped, City Council Goes Back To Square One

After widespread community opposition, the implementation of the Temporary Outdoor Living Ordinance (TOLO) was suspended. Instead, city officials will go back to the drawing board to draft a new ordinance, based on four points outlined by the City Council, by May 11. “It is very clear to me that we...
Santa Cruz County, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

COVID Update: Boardwalk Offers $2,700 Summer Bonus

Vaccine OK for Kids 12-15; SBA Sends Out Restaurant Aid. Here’s a COVID-19 impact I never expected — the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk offering a $2,700 summer season bonus to fill jobs in rides, games and food service to open more of the seaside amusement park. Workers can get a...