Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and dry weather continues over the panhandle and there is no end anytime soon. For tonight lows will fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Expect more sun Friday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. The winds will remain breezy out of the E/SE at 10-15 mph w/gusts over 20mph. The winds should die down over the weekend some, but the temperatures will only increase w/80s at the coast and 90s inland. No rain is in the forecast for the week ahead.