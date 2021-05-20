newsbreak-logo
Panama City, FL

Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
WJHG-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and dry weather continues over the panhandle and there is no end anytime soon. For tonight lows will fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Expect more sun Friday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. The winds will remain breezy out of the E/SE at 10-15 mph w/gusts over 20mph. The winds should die down over the weekend some, but the temperatures will only increase w/80s at the coast and 90s inland. No rain is in the forecast for the week ahead.

WJHG-TV

Workweek Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another great day across the Panhandle today, but muggier conditions are on the way. Humidity will increase as we get into the beginning of the workweek, with rain chances returning by Tuesday. The good news is that rain chances overall have fallen, with around a 20% chance of showers on Tuesday and only 10% on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’ll still feel much more humid, but drier conditions are on the way for next weekend.
WJHG-TV

Prepping for this year’s hurricane season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It never hurts to be ready for hurricane season, especially this year. Experts predict this season, in particular, will be quite active, as we saw last year. This week is Hurricane Preparedness Week. NSA Panama City Oceanography Officer Lieutenant Leanna Cox said any planning is...
WJHG-TV

24th Annual Blessing of the Fleet in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first “normal” Blessing of the Fleet since before Hurricane Michael was held Saturday at St. Andrews Marina. Vendors, live music, and food were all available for event-goers. A blessing is given to fishermen for a good year. Organizers said the event is a way...
WJHG-TV

Sixth annual Florida Jeep Jam kicks off at Frank Brown Park.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As summer inches ever closer, it is time once again for the annual Florida Jeep Jam. The event, in its sixth year, featured dozens of vendors, a jeep obstacle course, and plenty of food and beverage options. Florida Jeep Jam bills itself as the best jeep beach vacation in the Southeast, and has also earned the title of the fastest-growing jeep event in the Southeast, growing around 25% to 30% each year. This year, especially in light of the pandemic, there is more interest than ever in attending the event.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Vernon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blountstown, Altha, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Fountain, Singer Road, Union City, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Camps Head, Gainer Spring, Kennys Mill, Bennett, Porter Lake, Alliance and Blountstown Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY AND CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA At 504 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Altha, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Fountain, Union City, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Camps Head, Kennys Mill, Alliance, Blountstown Airport, Hugh Creek, Compass Lake, Betts, Red Oak and Ridgetop. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, South Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BAY...SOUTHEASTERN WALTON AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1036 AM EDT/936 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Panama City Beach, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Ebro, West Bay, Inlet Beach, Southport, Seminole Hills, Gulf Resort Beach, Greenhead, Red Head, Pine Log, Sunnyside, Brannonville, Bunker, Laird, Laguna Beach, Vicksburg, Hollywood Beach and Riverside. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for the Panhandle of Florida.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Bay; Jackson; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY AND NORTHERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN AND NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA...WESTERN DECATUR AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/ At 947 AM EDT/847 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ashford to 6 miles west of Marianna to 14 miles southeast of Vernon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Donalsonville, Blountstown, Marianna, Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Malone, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Iron City, Brinson, Bascom, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond and Clarksville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia.
News Herald

Turtle power! Panama City Beach sea turtle nesting season begins.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Tourists aren't the only ones expected to make a welcomed appearance along Bay County's coast this summer. Just days into the 2021 sea turtle nesting season, Kennard Watson, director of Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, said he hopes this year will continue an upward trend of sea turtles nesting along the county's coast.