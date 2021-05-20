PG&E provides community resources for Public Safety Power Shutoffs this year
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers and communities safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has added numerous resources to further support customers and communities before, during and after Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). During severe weather, PG&E may need to turn off power for public safety as high winds can cause tree branches or debris to contact energized electric lines, which could damage electrical equipment and cause a major wildfire.www.willitsnews.com