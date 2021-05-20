Spirulina Cultivation Tanks
The conceptual 'Alveo' home photobioreactor has been designed by Luke Hazlehurst as a futuristic countertop kitchen appliance that would provide health-conscious consumers with a way to harvest their own spirulina. The connected system would allow users to grow and harvest their own spirulina from home, which could then be stored and used in recipes as required. The impressive nutritional profile of spirulina would help to position it as the perfect superfood for consumers of all ranges to be interested in and harvest.www.trendhunter.com