Spirulina Cultivation Tanks

There are two new non-dairy ice cream flavors that are expanding Daily Harvest's range of Scoops and they promise to appeal to a wide range of people who are looking for refreshment this summer, particularly those who don't enjoy the taste of coconut. Coconut and coconut cream are popular bases for dairy-free ice cream alternatives but many people don't enjoy the flavor or find it to be overpowering. Fortunately for those who are not fans of the taste of coconut, this new pair of Daily Harvest dairy-free ice creams contain no coconut ingredients.