A recent poll has revealed that young people in Britain are no longer enthralled with the monarchy and would rather do away with the institution.A YouGov survey indicates that at least 41 per cent of people aged 18 to 24 preferred an elected head of the state as compared to 31 who wanted a king or a queen.This is, in fact, a complete reversal of what the majority wanted two years ago. Back then, the survey had found that at least 46 per cent preferred the monarchy and only 26 per cent wanted it gone.The YouGov survey of 4,870 adults...