The Australian dollar has reversed directions on Wednesday and recorded considerable losses. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7750, down 0.52% on the day. Investors gave the Aussie a thumbs down on Wednesday after Westpac Consumer Sentiment fell 4.8% in May. The trend of improving consumer confidence over the past three months was broken. Still, a review of the Westpac report shows a “glass half full” approach, as the report notes that the index dropped from 118.8 to 113.1, its second-highest print since April 2010.