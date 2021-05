Immersed in school work late at night, you take a quick glance at the clock and the hours have progressed to single digits. Your brain is fried and it’s way past your bedtime, but you want to finish all your assignments in time for class tomorrow. A majority of students often find themselves in this situation, and they don’t realize that sleep deprivation can be a gateway into mental illness. As we grow older, the stress and pressure to succeed in school and in extracurricular activities can be detrimental to our well-being. Students should be allowed to take breaks from school and our work-obsessed society.