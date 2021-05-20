14 bodies found at El Salvador home of ex-cop

Puerto Rican police say they’ve arrested a man for fatally shooting a dog that had interrupted his game of golf at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and grabbed his ball. According to officials, Sahil Zaveri, 60, shot the dog twice with a 9mm handgun, hit his ball to the next hole, and then shot the dog again. According to his social media pages, Zaveri, runs a consulting firm based in Puerto Rico. Reached by The Daily Beast via text, Zaveri claimed he was acting in self-defense during the Saturday incident.“It was nothing to do with the golf ball,” said Zaveri, who insisted that the dog first chased his friend, and then “attempted to enter my [golf] cart.” The last two shots he fired at the dog, he alleged, were “out of mercy.” Zaveri has been released on a $60,000 bond, but his passport and driver’s license have been taken by authorities.