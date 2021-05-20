newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

14 bodies found at El Salvador home of ex-cop

By David Matthews
NY Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators in El Salvador found the bodies of 14 people at the home of a former police officer who was arrested earlier this month for the murders of two women. The former officer, Hugo Osorio Chávez, 51, is currently in custody after he confessed to murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter.

