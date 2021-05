Like Tesla, General Motors currently lacks a critical tool that can be used to attract consumers to buy its new electric vehicles. Both automakers have exhausted their supply of $7,500 federal tax credits that EV buyers can benefit from. At present, the law states automakers face a lifetime maximum of 200,000 electric vehicles that are eligible for the credit. Once a brand sells that number of EVs, the credit's amount is reduced in increments until it eventually drops to zero. GM is very actively working to change that.