A ceremony and education talk will center around the Revolutionary War soldiers killed in the Boyd-Parker Ambush of September 1779 at 2 p.m. May 29 in Mount Hope Cemetery. Local members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution will gather in Section BB off of Grove Road to present the history of the ill-fated Sullivan’s Campaign, and the ambush of 17 Continental scouts who were captured and killed by Seneca Indians.