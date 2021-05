PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley man is seeking the McGirt ruling after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter of a pregnant woman, in a 2013 head on car crash. “He hit her head on. She didn’t have a chance to swerve, get out his way or nothing,” said Victoria Pando, mother to 21-year-old Tonja Pand who died of her injuries she sustained during the car accident.