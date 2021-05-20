Lil Nas X Calls It "Rare" That An Online Troll Can Hurt His Feelings
He's done his fair share of playful trolling so Lil Nas X isn't as perturbed with his online critics as one may think. Ever since "Old Town Road" with Bill Ray Cyrus became a megahit, Lil Nas X has been on the receiving end of constructive as well as destructive criticism. The award-winning singer most recently ruffled feathers with his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single and its accompanying, devil-pole-dancing music video, and it didn't take long for his inboxes and timelines to be flooded with hateful messages.www.hotnewhiphop.com