Lil Nas X Calls It "Rare" That An Online Troll Can Hurt His Feelings

By Erika Marie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's done his fair share of playful trolling so Lil Nas X isn't as perturbed with his online critics as one may think. Ever since "Old Town Road" with Bill Ray Cyrus became a megahit, Lil Nas X has been on the receiving end of constructive as well as destructive criticism. The award-winning singer most recently ruffled feathers with his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single and its accompanying, devil-pole-dancing music video, and it didn't take long for his inboxes and timelines to be flooded with hateful messages.

Lil Nas X Gets Vulnerable About Childhood Fears On "Sun Goes Down"

He rocked the industry with "Old Town Road" and caused havoc after releasing the music video to his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single, and now Lil Nas X has returned with a song that he has called his most "vulnerable" to date. The 22-year-old artist has been enjoying all that fame and riches can bring, but he still struggles with issues that he's faced since his childhood. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nas X explained the inspiration behind his latest single, "Sun Goes Down."
Lil Nas X Drops Powerful New Single "SUN GOES DOWN"

Lil Nas X has shared his brand new single, “SUN GOES DOWN.”. Clocking in at under three minutes, the track features production from Roy Lenzo, Omer Fedi and Take a Daytrip and shows the much calmer side of Lil Nas X. It begins with the artist softly singing over muffled guitar, and he moves into the first verse and continues to melodically touch on his own insecurities and self-forgiveness, utilizing the song as a way to reach out to his listeners who are in the same position he once was.
Lil Nas X’s Releases the Video for His New Track “SUN GOES DOWN”

Following days of anticipation, Lil Nas X has released the official video for his latest track “SUN GOES DOWN.”. The 22-year-old rapper announced the drop on social media last week, and went on to share a few details on what the visual would deliver. Co-directed by Nas and Psycho Films, the uplifting video finds the “Old Town Road” artist traveling back in time to 2017, where he can provide some much-needed comfort to his younger self. The cinematic visual follows Nas through his high school hallways, at his former Taco Bell job, and through an emotional prom night. It also includes a cameo by his father, R. L. Stafford, and real-life Taco Bell employee Andrew German, who is a recipient of the fast-food chain’s $25,000 Live Más Scholarship.
Lil Nas X Revisits His Painful Past In Emotional New ‘Sun Goes Down’ Video — Watch

After Lil Nas X broke the Internet with ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name),’ the rapper unleashed his emotional new song, ‘Sun Goes Down’. Ahead of Lil Nas X’s highly-anticipated album –and one day before he makes his debut performance on Saturday Night Live — the singer dropped “Sun Goes Down,” the follow-up to his hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” As it has been the case with every release from Lil Nas X, 22, the song came with an accompanying visual, one will surely tug on your heartstrings. Want proof? Watch it above.
Why Lil Nas X Just Promised to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again

Lil Nas X has a message for the Barbz after mentioning Nicki Minaj in his latest song. The 22-year-old star dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," on May 21 and in the track, he made a reference to being a huge fan of Nicki's in his younger years. The video that accompanied the single involved a plot centered around the musician's days in high school.
New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Sun Goes Down’

After busting Hell, Billboard charts, and legs wide open via his controversial, chart-topping hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name),’ rapper-singer Lil Nas X has geared up to give fans ‘Sun Goes Down’ – the next taste from his forthcoming self-titled debut album. Announced just last week (as we reported...
Lil Nas X Admits He Was Jealous Of Billie Eilish

During an interview with GQ Lil Nas X admitted that he was jealous of Billie Eilish after her Record Of The Year win at the Grammys. Nas X told the publication that he couldn’t understand how he lost to Eilish after having the “biggest song of the year.”. “I put...
Lil Nas X: I was afraid of coming out as gay

Lil Nas X was “afraid” of coming out as gay. The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker came out in June 2019, and has now admitted he was terrified of telling the world he is gay but knew he had to “stand in [his] truth” for the sake of all the other young people like him.