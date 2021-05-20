‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Wasn’t the First Time Bucky Held Captain America’s Shield

newsbreak-logo
Since the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America was played by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Like the comics, Steve was a frail young man at the onset of World War II who took a super-soldier serum to become one of the most powerful superheroes in the world with his iconic shield by his side. However, with Rogers out of the picture, the shield is in new hands for yet another time after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Once again, they aren’t Bucky’s hands, either.

MoviesComicBook

Team Cap Trends As Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America: Civil War’s Fifth Anniversary

Today is May 6th, which is an important date in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Not only does today mark ten years since the first Thor movie hit theatres, but it's also the fifth anniversary of the release of Captain America: Civil War. In fact, "Team Cap" is currently a trending topic on Twitter thanks to today's date. The debate between Team Cap and Team Iron Man has raged on for the last five years, and there are still plenty of folks who side with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). However, based on today's trends, we are inclined to believe slightly more people lean towards the side of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anthony Mackie Reportedly Pushing For Spider-Man Cameo In Captain America 4

The feud between Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland hasn’t quite reached the same level of notoriety as the long-running rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but it’s been fun to see it play out nonetheless. After Mackie revealed during an Avengers: Infinity War press junket that he’d never seen...
TV SeriesWUSA

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Creators Break Down the Finale's Biggest Twists (Exclusive)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did a lot over its six episodes. The series set out to tackle what it means to be a Black man in America, what it means to be Captain America, and what it would mean for a Black man to become Captain America, along the way grappling with race and privilege, nationalism and white supremacy. It also introduced a new squadron of super soldiers into the MCU, as well as a Captain America that never was and a Captain America who never would be, a mysterious Contessa, a traitorous Power Broker and more. On top of all that, there was the return of the Dora Milaje and one of Marvel's best baddies, Baron Zemo.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Seven Marvel characters who said some of the most iconic lines

The Marvel movies are a triumph for many reasons, one of which is the unforgettable lines characters say. Whether they make you laugh or cry, some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) characters have said some utterly fantastic lines over the years. From intense, stern words, to dialogue with a little humour thrown in; the MCU really knows how to write a memorable line.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sam Wilson’s Captain America Rumored For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In just two months, cameras will begin rolling on Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in what’s going to be a massively bittersweet and emotional experience for the cast and crew. After all, the pressure is on to tell a worthy story that continues expanding the mythology while still paying tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, which is a tough task for all involved.
CelebritiesComicBook

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Shares Precious Mother’s Day Throwback

Today is one of the most wholesome Internet days of the year as it features countless people celebrating the moms in their lives. This Mother's Day has already seen a lot of adorable posts ranging from Chris Evans' tribute to his mom to Billie Lourd's sweet and encouraging words on what can be a bittersweet holiday. However, one of our favorite things about this day is the number of throwback photos. Sebastian Stan, who recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Bucky Barnes, took to Instagram this morning to honor his mom and share a precious baby photo.
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could kill literally every single original cast member

This is not a drill: the Guardians of the Galaxy are in danger, even (and especially) with their third movie on the way. Sure, Drax the Destroyer may be the one who needs Marvel fans' summoning circle energy the most, but the entire "bunch of a-holes" may be in for a fatal ride when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters. Here's why it's time to start worrying about not just Drax, but literally every single Guardian.
MoviesInside the Magic

How Many Captain Americas Does Marvel Have?

Captain America is one of the most beloved Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Captain America: Civil War (2016) to Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Marvel fans saw more and more of their favorite Avengers fight alongside (and against) the Winter Soldier, Iron Man, and Black Widow. Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier rekindled fans’ love for this superhero, especially seeing Captain America’s shield in the hands of so many supersoldier serum characters.
TV SeriesInverse

Avengers: Endgame

The Avengers spent a big chunk of Endgame messing around with time travel, but in the end, it was up to Captain America to set things right. Of course, we all know that Steve Rogers pulled one last trick and decided to stay in the past with Peggy Carter, but what if along the way he had a run-in with the Time Variance Authority.
Moviesepicstream.com

Marvel Star Emily VanCamp Admits Sharon and Steve's Civil War Kiss Didn't Make Sense

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Captain America: Civil War triumphed in a lot of ways but a lot of us can agree on this, it wasn't that successful in sailing the "ship" between Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter who shared a controversial scene towards the climactic part of the film. The 2016 blockbuster saw Rogers and Peggy Carter's niece share an intimate moment in front of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they were attempting to flee Germany en route to Siberia.
EntertainmentTVOvermind

Should Bucky Become Captain America After Sam Wilson?

Well, Falcon and The Winter Soldier was awesome. Watching Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson begin as heated rivals and become partners was seriously good character development for both characters. Of course, the elephant in the room was Sam taking up the shield and the Captain America mantle in the final episode. It was good that he finally embraced the role that Steve Rogers bestowed on him. While Sam becoming Captain America was a big step forward for Sam, I actually appreciated the character development for Bucky. Before Avengers: Endgame, I actually had a theory that Bucky was going to take up the Captain America mantle. Clearly, that didn’t happen, but after this first season, I’m convinced that Marvel can still make him another Captain America.
TV Seriespaisano-online.com

Buddy-cop, and then some

It’s been over a week since the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was released, which was the end of Marvel Studios’ second TV series featured on Disney+. This show brought incredibly interesting discourse about issues like race, immigration and mental health to social media platforms such as Twitter and Tik Tok.