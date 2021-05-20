‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Wasn’t the First Time Bucky Held Captain America’s Shield

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier did a lot over its six episodes. The series set out to tackle what it means to be a Black man in America, what it means to be Captain America, and what it would mean for a Black man to become Captain America, along the way grappling with race and privilege, nationalism and white supremacy. It also introduced a new squadron of super soldiers into the MCU, as well as a Captain America that never was and a Captain America who never would be, a mysterious Contessa, a traitorous Power Broker and more. On top of all that, there was the return of the Dora Milaje and one of Marvel's best baddies, Baron Zemo.