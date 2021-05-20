‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Wasn’t the First Time Bucky Held Captain America’s Shield
Since the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America was played by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Like the comics, Steve was a frail young man at the onset of World War II who took a super-soldier serum to become one of the most powerful superheroes in the world with his iconic shield by his side. However, with Rogers out of the picture, the shield is in new hands for yet another time after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Once again, they aren’t Bucky’s hands, either.www.cheatsheet.com