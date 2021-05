The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Every major U.S. city has that one radio station that catered to the Black community. In Detroit during the 1980s, that was 97.9 WJLB. The station’s morning show provided the soundtrack many of us listened to as we got ready for the day, and one classic in particular could usually be heard: “Wake Up Everybody” by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes.