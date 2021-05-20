How To Get Rid Of Dry Shampoo Buildup

When it comes to haircare, you can feel overwhelmed. You're never too sure how often you should be washing your hair and what products are best. Sometimes, you just opt for the quickest way to maintain your locks — and that's with dry shampoo. It's so simple to spray on some dry shampoo, work the product into your scalp, and go about your day. According to Gio Bargallo, a colorist at Rita Hazan, dry shampoo can not only reduce the appearance of greasy hair between washes, but it's often used by stylists to provide amazing volume (via Good Housekeeping). It's basically a miracle product you want to use every single day, but you know that after some time, your dry shampoo can start to build up.